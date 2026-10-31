Apple will launch the first Apple Intelligence features in China alongside the beta version of iOS 27.3, which the company plans to release on November 4. The full release of iOS 27.3 is scheduled for December, The Verge reports. The company announced the launch on its Chinese press website, and MacRumors also wrote about it.

Which features will become available

In the Chinese market, Apple will initially offer early Apple Intelligence tools: notification summaries, real-time translation, tools for rewriting and proofreading texts, Visual Intelligence, and a feature for removing objects from photos.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The new AI-powered version of Siri will not be introduced in China as part of this launch. Apple also said it would add support for the Qwen chatbot in some usage scenarios. The Verge compares this to the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into iOS, which was launched in 2024.

Preparations for the launch

Apple Intelligence received approval in China in July. In August, Reuters reported that Apple was training its own large language model specifically for the Chinese market.

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