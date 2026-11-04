The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), which is responsible for developing the wireless communications standard, has formally added the Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) feature to the Bluetooth Core 7.0 specification. It is optional and increases the maximum supported Bluetooth LE bitrate from 2 to 7.5 Mbps, The Verge reports.

Faster data transfer

The new capability is intended to enable high-resolution audio streaming, as well as improve energy efficiency and connection reliability. The primary use case for HDT is expected to be wireless audio. The first devices supporting this feature are expected in 2027.

Higher bandwidth should also make it possible to implement new wireless audio formats, including spatial audio and multichannel surround sound, without using proprietary wireless formats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Watches and XR devices

Bluetooth HDT may also be useful for other types of devices. Smartwatches will be able to synchronize workout, health and physical activity data with a phone faster. Since a larger amount of information will be transferred in less time, the Bluetooth module could potentially operate for less time, which may help preserve battery charge.

The feature could also expand the capabilities of spatial computing and extended reality devices without connecting to Wi-Fi. For personal AI devices, HDT is expected to facilitate data transfer to a smartphone for processing, allowing such gadgets to be lighter and more compact. Software updates for smartwatches and smart home accessories may also become faster.

Read us on