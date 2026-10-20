Chinese company CIQTEK officially unveiled the 200-kilovolt TEM-F200 transmission electron microscope in Nanjing. The device has a point resolution of 0.25 nanometres and an information limit of 0.1 nanometres, the South China Morning Post reports.

The model was presented on Sunday during the 2026 National Conference on Electron Microscopy. CIQTEK chairman He Yu said that the TEM-F200 is designed for high-resolution imaging and defect analysis in advanced materials and semiconductors.

Mass production

According to He Yu, after lengthy research and development, the TEM-F200 has achieved capabilities for mass production and delivery. Wu Aihua, secretary-general of the analytical instruments division of the China Instrument and Control Society, said that the microscope can also be used in biomedicine and strengthen China's self-sufficiency in analytical testing technologies.

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Transmission electron microscopy uses a beam of electrons rather than light: it passes through a thin sample and forms an image on a detector. Such systems are used, among other fields, in materials science, life sciences, nanotechnology and microchip manufacturing.

Competition in the TEM market

Modern general-purpose electron microscopes often operate at an accelerating voltage of 200 kV, which helps balance resolution and sample damage. According to the publication, the commercial transmission electron microscope market has long been predominantly controlled by US and Japanese manufacturers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific and JEOL. Their flagship 200-kilovolt models have an information limit of about 0.11–0.12 nanometres.

China had previously depended heavily on imported TEMs for research and industrial needs. In 2024, the Bioland Laboratory research institute developed the 120-kilovolt TH-F120 model, which CIQTEK manufactures and sells. In 2025, Suzhou Bozhon Instrument Technology unveiled the commercial 200-kilovolt BZ-F200 microscope.

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