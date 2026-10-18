Daniel Mullins Games has announced a mobile version of the horror card game Inscryption. The team announced this during an official Twitch broadcast dedicated to the game’s fifth anniversary, featuring its creator Daniel Mullins, Engadget reports.

Release in app stores

The developers are still working on the mobile adaptation, so it will not appear in app stores immediately. The team plans to share more information about the game’s release in the coming months.

Inscryption is a card game with horror elements. Daniel Mullins Games stressed that it wants to properly prepare the mobile version before its release.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No content updates are planned

At the same time, Daniel Mullins Games confirmed that it currently does not plan DLC or other content updates for Inscryption. In a Reddit post, the team explained that it considers the game a complete experience both in terms of its story and gameplay, so it does not want to add content solely to expand the game or capitalize on its success.

The team is currently focused primarily on releasing Pony Island 2, a sequel to 2016’s Pony Island. Daniel Mullins Games previously said that the game will be released on Steam on April 27, 2027.

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