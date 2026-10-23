Google may use data from Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos to personalize ads if a user has connected these services to AI Mode or other search tools through the Personal Intelligence feature. The Verge reports.

Access only with the user’s permission

Personal Intelligence enables Google tools to obtain more information about a user in order to provide personalized answers and recommendations. This applies to people who have allowed Search or other services to access the contents of their Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Google’s policy states that a user may allow individual services, including Search or Gemini Apps, to obtain data from the company’s other services, such as Google Photos and Workspace apps — Gmail and Drive. Access is governed by the policies and settings of the service requesting this data.

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Restrictions for advertisers

The company says that advertisers will not have access to information from Drive, Gmail, and Photos, or to personal data such as a name or email address. Google also states that it will not show ads based on sensitive categories, including race, sexual orientation, religion, or health status.

According to the wording of the policy, Search may process some of the data to which the user has granted access to personalize content, including ads.

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