Google opens Connected Apps Platform for Gemini and Search — TechCrunch

Google has opened Connected Apps Platform, a platform for companies and developers that enables them to connect their own apps to the AI capabilities of Gemini and Google Search. A public beta preview of the platform is available to developers in the United States who join the waitlist.

As TechCrunch reports, connected apps allow users to securely link third-party services with Google products and perform specific actions through AI. For example, users can create a flyer through Canva and generate a playlist using YouTube Music.

Integration via MCP

To get started, developers must integrate an app with a cloud MCP server, or Model Context Protocol, or Android MCP using the AppFunctions API. The app must then be registered, tested, and submitted through Google Connected Console.

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Developers can choose where their service will be available: in Google Search, the Gemini app, or both products. After launch, they will be able to track traffic, latency, and error rates, as well as manage brand elements, including verified logos and authenticated accounts.

Apps for Gemini and Search

More than 50 Connected Apps are already available in Gemini, including solutions from Adobe, Experian, Localiza, and Peloton, as well as Google's own services — Workplace, Photos, YouTube Music, and Google Home. These apps are expected to appear in Google Search in the coming weeks.

Google Search currently has fewer integrations, including Instacart, Canva, YouTube Music, and Yahoo Fantasy Football. Meditation app Calm has become another partner; its app is expected to launch in both Gemini and Google Search soon. The company did not say when Connected Apps Platform will become more widely available.

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