Google has announced changes to its artificial intelligence search: links to websites and articles will appear more often directly in the text of AI Mode responses and will be placed higher up. Dawn reports. The company announced the update amid warnings from brands and news publishers about a sharp drop in traffic from the search engine.

Changes in AI Mode

Google also plans to roll out worldwide a link carousel — cards below AI Overviews featuring headlines and images of relevant materials. The algorithm will prioritize publications from resources that a user has previously marked as preferred sources.

Responses may also include materials from relevant social media posts and other forums. The company promises to make links at the end of AI-generated summaries more attractive and noticeable for users who want to explore a topic in more detail.

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Decline in website referrals

Google began integrating artificial intelligence features more actively into search results more than two years ago. In May 2024, the company launched AI Overviews, which provides a brief summary in response to a query rather than merely displaying links, as had previously been the case. In March 2025, AI Mode appeared — a separate window with a more detailed response and more links.

During the presentation of financial results for the second quarter of 2025, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI Overviews have more than 2 billion monthly users in over 200 countries. At the same time, according to consulting company Chartbeat, traffic to news websites from Google fell by 40% from July 2025 to July 2026.

In August, the French association of daily newspapers Apig told the competition authority that AI summaries, in its view, violate agreements with news publishers reached in 2022.

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