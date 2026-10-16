Meta unveils 800-billion-parameter AI model for Mac — Engadget

Meta has unveiled Muse Spark Open, an artificial intelligence model with open weights and 800 billion parameters, optimized for Apple Silicon. Running it locally requires 1 TB of unified memory. Engadget reports this.

Model comparison

Meta called Muse Spark Open the most capable American model with open weights to date. According to the company, the test results it released show that the model outperforms China’s GLM 5.3 and Kimi K3 in agentic tasks and visual reasoning.

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Configuration for local use

Muse Spark Open became the first model optimized for local operation on a Mac Studio with an M5 Ultra chip. Meta explained that Apple’s unified memory architecture gives the M5 Ultra’s integrated graphics processor access to 512 GB of memory in a single Mac Studio. Therefore, two such computers can accommodate the entire model and operate as one system with a terabyte of unified memory.

Apple has not yet announced the price or the exact sales launch date for the Mac Studio with 512 GB of memory, stating only that the device will be available in late October. The model can also be run on four Mac Studio computers with 256 GB of memory; such a configuration will cost approximately $38,000. Muse Spark Open is already available for download on Hugging Face.

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