Cloud startup Modal plans to use Nvidia Vera central processing units for the first time to host AI agents — systems capable of carrying out long-running tasks for users. Until now, the company has used only Intel and AMD chips for these tasks, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Testing Vera processors

According to Modal, preliminary tests of Nvidia’s new processor showed that AI agents can perform twice as much work. The company will need to make significant changes to its software to support the new architecture.

At the same time, Modal is not abandoning the hardware of its current suppliers. The company intends to use Nvidia processors alongside Intel and AMD solutions in a mixed infrastructure, allocating tasks between hardware depending on its performance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Modal and Nvidia plans

Modal CEO Erik Bernhardsson said the new Nvidia chip was compared with currently available Intel and AMD processors. Both companies are developing new models that could potentially narrow this gap, and Modal plans to test them when they become available.

Last week, Modal raised $750 million in a funding round led by Accel. The startup was valued at $15.75 billion. The company said it expects sales to reach $1 billion over the next year, while use of its services tripled and revenue grew more than 15-fold year on year.

Nvidia told investors that it expects to generate at least $20 billion from Vera chip sales in the current fiscal year. The company estimates this market at around $200 billion; Nvidia previously also said that OpenAI, Anthropic, Oracle and Perplexity plan to use these processors.

Read us on