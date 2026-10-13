Japan’s NTT Data Group, a unit of telecommunications corporation NTT, is in the final stage of negotiations to build a data center in Osaka, western Japan, for U.S. artificial intelligence company Anthropic. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, which cited Japanese business publication Nikkei and several sources.

Anthropic’s first dedicated facility

According to Nikkei, the data center could become Anthropic’s first dedicated facility in Japan. The cost of its construction could reach 1 trillion yen, or approximately $6.3 billion, the publication estimates.

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The planned capacity of the facility’s connection to the power grid will be up to 500 megawatts. Partial operation of the data center could begin as early as 2028.

Timeline for the agreement

NTT Data and Anthropic aim to sign an agreement before the end of the 2026 fiscal year, which ends on March 31. NTT declined to comment on the negotiations, while NTT Group did not provide an immediate comment, Reuters notes.

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