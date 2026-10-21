Nvidia has unveiled the DSX Pod AI Factory, a containerized system for artificial intelligence computing that combines seven Vera Rubin racks. The structure, approximately the size of a standard shipping container, was designed to be transported by truck on regular roads, CNBC reports.

A ready-made system in a container

According to Nvidia, the DSX Pod weighs about 28,000 kilograms. The cables and liquid-cooling system for the complex are assembled at the factory. After delivery, the container must be installed on site, connected to other containers, and undergo final testing, said Ian Buck, Nvidia’s vice president of hyperscale computing.

The company said that using the DSX Pod could reduce the time needed for a new AI data center to begin processing tokens from six months to 14 days. The system is designed for customers in different countries; Nvidia also believes it could help address difficulties European customers face in deploying such capacity.

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Shipments expected in 2027

The DSX Pod is a reference design that will be supplied by Nvidia’s manufacturing partners. The company announced cooperation with Foxconn, Gigabyte, Lenovo, HPE, Quanta, and Pegatron. Nvidia expects shipments to begin in early 2027.

Nvidia did not disclose the system’s price. At the same time, analysts cited by CNBC believe that one Vera Rubin rack could cost more than $7 million. The new product continues Nvidia’s shift from supplying individual graphics processing units to comprehensive data center solutions that include servers, networking equipment, data storage systems, and entire racks.

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