OpenAI acquires biotech startup Orchestra Bio — TechCrunch

OpenAI has acquired the four-year-old startup Orchestra Bio, which develops artificial intelligence software for biotechnology companies. The company announced the deal on its website. According to TechCrunch, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Automating drug development

Orchestra Bio creates AI agents to help companies with day-to-day operations related to drug development. Such tools can, in particular, track financial processes and help address clinical trial planning issues.

As of 2025, the startup had reportedly raised about $20 million in investment. Its investors were said to include Andreessen Horowitz, Atria, and 8VC.

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Work on Rosalind

OpenAI said it would bring Orchestra Bio’s team and technologies into work on Rosalind, its AI model for research in the life sciences. They will also be integrated into Rosalind Workbench, a tool intended to help researchers plan experiments and analyze their results.

OpenAI says that Rosalind’s clients already include Moderna and Novo Nordisk.

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