OpenAI expands ChatGPT ads to 26 more countries — Channel NewsAsia

OpenAI has announced the expansion of advertising in ChatGPT to 26 more countries, bringing the total number of markets where it is available to 89. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the company is expanding its advertising business to increase revenue ahead of a possible initial public offering.

New advertising markets

The expansion will cover 14 Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Advertising in ChatGPT had previously been launched in Mexico and Brazil.

The announcement also applies to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The countries named include Nigeria, South Africa, Serbia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Access for advertisers

Advertisers in the new countries will be able to place campaigns through technology partners or gain self-service access via Ads Manager on the company's platform. OpenAI began testing advertising in ChatGPT in the United States earlier this year, and since then more than 100,000 advertisers have launched campaigns on the platform.

Ads will be shown only to users of the Free and Go plans. Plus, Pro and Enterprise subscriptions will remain ad-free. In August, OpenAI said that the annualized revenue run rate of its advertising business had reached $1 billion. In September, the company introduced AI-based tools for advertisers and began testing business-sponsored agents with selected advertisers in the United States.

Read us on