Smart ring maker Oura has filed a new lawsuit against Indian company Ultrahuman in a federal court in Texas, US. Oura is seeking damages and a permanent injunction against the sale of the Ring Pro model in the US, claiming that it infringes two of its patents covering the device’s design and internal components. TechCrunch reports.

The lawsuit concerns patents D804,471 and 12,769,363. Oura received the latter on October 20, two days before filing the lawsuit. It covers the design of a smart ring with internal elements such as a curved battery, printed circuit board, magnets and sensors.

Ring Pro returns to the US market

Ultrahuman unveiled a redesigned version of Ring Pro in February. In March, US Customs and Border Protection issued a decision favorable to the company, allowing it to return to the US market after imports of the previous Ring Air model were banned.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The restrictions on Ring Air took effect after Oura secured a US International Trade Commission ruling on patent infringement in August 2025. Oura says the March customs decision concerned only the patent from the previous dispute, rather than the two patents cited in the new lawsuit.

Second defendant in the case

Texas electronics manufacturer SVTronics is also named as a defendant. According to the lawsuit, the company manufactures Ring Pro at a facility in Plano, Texas, allegedly under Ultrahuman’s instructions and control. Oura claims that both companies infringe its rights through the manufacture, import and sale of the device in the US.

The patent dispute between Oura and Ultrahuman has been ongoing since 2023. Oura has also alleged patent infringement by other smart ring makers, including Samsung, RingConn, Circular and Zepp Health. RingConn and Circular entered into licensing agreements with Oura and agreed to pay royalties for further sales of their products. Ultrahuman did not respond to a request for comment.

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