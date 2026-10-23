A full-scale mock-up of the European reusable Space Rider spacecraft crashed on October 6 during a drop test at a military range on the Italian island of Sardinia. The mock-up was released from a helicopter at an altitude of about 3 km, but its main steerable parafoil detached during deployment. The vehicle was unable to slow its descent and struck the ground.

As Space.com reports, the initial braking parachute deployed normally. The European Space Agency is conducting an independent investigation to establish the root cause of the anomaly and determine the next steps. All components of the mock-up were recovered after the incident.

Testing the landing system

The test was intended to confirm the operation of Space Rider's descent and landing system. The wingless automated vehicle is being developed to deliver scientific experiments into orbit for up to two months and then return them to Earth for analysis.

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During its return, Space Rider is expected to use a steerable parafoil that will allow it to maneuver toward the landing area and land on a runway. The test mock-up replicated the dimensions and flight characteristics of the return module and was equipped with avionics for autonomous guidance and navigation, but was not suitable for spaceflight.

ESA hopes to maintain the schedule

ESA Director of Space Transportation Géraldine Naja said that the incident will not necessarily affect the further development schedule. According to her, the remaining qualification tests are not on the critical path to the vehicle's launch.

This was the first attempt at a drop test following a May test that engineers canceled before releasing the mock-up because of a sensor signal indicating a problem during preparations. The qualification campaign for Space Rider's descent and landing systems began in 2025. ESA also tested the vehicle's thermal protection in a plasma wind tunnel at temperatures of about 1,600 °C. The agency is targeting Space Rider's first orbital mission later this decade.

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