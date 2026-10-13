French cloud company Scaleway plans to build a supercomputer for artificial intelligence workloads in Sweden using AMD chips. It will be the company’s first infrastructure of this type outside France. The project was announced on October 13 at Scaleway’s annual AI conference in Paris, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Computing for European companies

Scaleway said the new system will become Europe’s first AMD-based supercomputer intended for commercial use. It is planned to be made available to startups, companies in the AI sector and businesses from across the continent.

The system will run on AMD Instinct MI355X graphics accelerators. AMD developed them as an alternative to Nvidia’s Blackwell lineup, which currently powers a significant share of the world’s infrastructure for artificial intelligence computing.

Open software

AMD said the project will expand the choice of AI infrastructure for European customers through Instinct accelerators and the open ROCm software ecosystem. This software supports widely used AI development tools that can also work with Nvidia chips. At the same time, Nvidia’s CUDA software platform is proprietary and designed only for its hardware.

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AMD chips are already used in European supercomputers for scientific research, including Finland’s LUMI. US cloud companies Oracle and Vultr also provide European customers with rental access to AMD chips.

Why Sweden was chosen

Scaleway explained its choice of Sweden primarily by its low-carbon electricity and the development of the country’s AI sector. In May, the company entered the Swedish market by signing an agreement with telecommunications operator Tele2 to sell cloud services and AI services.

The supercomputer will be assembled and serviced by French company Bull. Servers will be supplied by Giga Computing, networking equipment by HPE, data storage systems by VAST Data, and cooling liquid by Motul.

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