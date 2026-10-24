On October 23, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 27 Starlink broadband internet satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States. The Starlink Group 15-15 mission lifted off from Pad 4E at 6:48 p.m. Eastern Time, or 3:48 p.m. California local time.

First-stage landing

As Space.com reports, the rocket's B1063 first stage separated about 2.5 minutes after liftoff, while the second stage continued its flight to low Earth orbit. Nearly three minutes into the flight, the two halves of the payload fairing were jettisoned.

After separation, B1063 performed a return maneuver and began its landing burn about eight minutes after launch. Approximately 20 seconds later, it landed on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. This was the 36th launch and landing for this booster. B1063 had previously, among other missions, launched NASA's DART mission into space in November 2021.

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Satellite deployment and launch pace

After its first engine burn, the Falcon 9 second stage was expected to coast for about 45 minutes, after which a second burn was planned for final orbital insertion. Deployment of the 27 satellites into low Earth orbit was planned for the 62nd minute after liftoff.

The launch was the first Starlink flight in 11 days. According to the publication, SpaceX's constellation includes more than 11,000 active spacecraft. The company is reducing the frequency of Starlink launches on Falcon 9, shifting its focus to the more powerful Starship rocket. It has a payload bay for Starlink Version 3 satellites, which, according to Space.com, are too large for Falcon 9.

This flight was the 116th Falcon 9 launch since the beginning of 2026. About three-quarters of such missions were dedicated to Starlink.

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