Spotify has confirmed that it is introducing QR verification for Family Plan members so they can confirm that they live in the same household as the plan manager. During the company’s third-quarter investor call, co-CEO Alex Norström described the move as a routine improvement to existing verification tools rather than a crackdown on subscription sharing.

How the verification will work

As TechCrunch reports, the app will ask Family Plan members to scan a QR code from the plan manager’s phone. According to the service’s documentation, users will have seven days to complete the verification after receiving a notification.

If a member does not complete the procedure within the specified period, they will be unable to join another Family or Duo plan for 12 months. Instead, they will have to switch to an individual subscription and pay for it themselves.

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Spotify’s position

Norström noted that the Family Plan has existed for nearly 12–13 years and accounts for a significant share of Spotify’s subscriber base. According to him, the company must continuously improve its verification methods because users eventually find ways to circumvent existing restrictions.

The new mechanism is intended to limit the use of the family plan by friends or adult children who live separately from the plan owner and encourage them to take out individual Premium subscriptions. Spotify emphasized that improving verification will be an ongoing process with no set end date.

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