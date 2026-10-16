At an international artificial intelligence summit in Dublin, Ireland, the Dublin Declaration was presented — a document containing political commitments to strengthen Europe’s capabilities in the field of AI. The initiative provides for investment in infrastructure and financial support for European companies developing artificial intelligence technologies.

As Deutsche Welle reports, the summit was organized by the Irish government as part of the country’s presidency of the Council of the EU. Participants in the event — representatives of the technology sector, the AI industry and EU policymakers — emphasized the technology’s economic and societal potential, as well as the need for strict safety standards and regulation.

A bet on independence

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that Europe seeks to combine innovation and opportunity with a trustworthy, human-centric approach to artificial intelligence. The declaration also emphasizes the EU’s technological sovereignty, particularly in supply chains and computing infrastructure.

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The document suggests that European companies dependent on cloud and computing services outside the EU could face additional regulatory pressure. This aligns with calls by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to develop Europe’s own capabilities in AI.

Lagging behind the US and China

The EU is expanding the capacity of its data centers but remains significantly behind the United States and China. Europe accounts for about 5% of global AI computing capacity, while the US has approximately 75%. Among European companies, only French developer Mistral comes close to leading AI laboratories.

European Commissioner for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen said the EU has launched its first enforcement actions under the AI Act, requesting information on safety from providers of advanced models. Meanwhile, protesters outside the summit said the discussions paid insufficient attention to the environmental impact of data centers and potential job losses due to the introduction of AI.

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