Tech carnival with over 400 brands opens in Shanghai — ECNS

West Bund International Tech Consumer Carnival 2026 opened in Shanghai, China, on October 22, bringing together more than 400 technology brands from different countries. The event showcases artificial intelligence-based consumer products for healthcare, childcare and other sectors, ECNS reports. The carnival will run until October 25.

AI in medical devices

Chen Hongyuan, co-founder and chief financial officer of E3A Healthcare, said the company’s team had developed an AI model for use with a smart fetal monitor. According to him, the model is designed to predict the onset of labor.

The company is also developing a device to relieve menstrual pain. It plans to use neuromodulation — methods of changing neural activity — and AI-based adaptive algorithms.

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Smart products for children

Mamibao, a company from the city of Ningbo, presented a smart baby crib. Its camera monitors the infant in real time and alerts caregivers if the child’s nose or mouth is obstructed, which may indicate a risk of suffocation.

Company representative Nie Ning noted that Mamibao had previously manufactured products for well-known foreign brands, while in recent years it has been developing its own brand and more technologically advanced products. The smart crib is already sold in mainland China and Dubai.

At the SenseTime booth, company employee Lu Jishuang spoke about an AI agent that is evolving from a communication tool into a productivity tool. Its use is expanding, including in healthcare and education. According to official data, from January through September 2026, retail sales of smart wearable devices in China increased by more than 70% year on year, while sales at unmanned stores rose by more than 25%.

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