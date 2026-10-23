New York-based startup Daytona Platforms in the United States has raised $60 million in a Series B round at a company valuation of $1 billion. The round was led by FirstMark Growth, and Daytona's total funding reached $91 million, TechCrunch reports.

Round investors

FirstMark had previously also led Daytona's $24 million Series A round, which the company announced in February. According to Daytona, private investors joined the new funding, including Stripe's Patrick Collison, Shopify's Tobi Lütke, Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas, Zoom's Eric Yuan, Datadog's Olivier Pomel, Quora's Adam D'Angelo, and Mercor's Brendan Foody.

Among the round participants, Daytona also named Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, and Okta Ventures.

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Cloud platform for agents

The three-year-old Daytona develops a cloud platform specifically for long-running agents, which, according to the startup, require infrastructure different from that used by traditional long-running services. Company founder Ivan Burazin noted that agents can run thousands of short stateful tasks that were not planned in advance.

According to Burazin, the Daytona cloud should be like a separate computer for each agent. On the platform, agents can access isolated Linux, Windows, and macOS environments, graphics processing units, and other services.

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