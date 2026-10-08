USA Today Co., together with several local newspapers it owns, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming that the company copied hundreds of thousands of articles to train artificial intelligence models. The publisher is seeking more than $250 million in damages from the company, The Verge reports.

The publisher’s claims

USA Today Co. alleges in the lawsuit that OpenAI used materials from its publications without permission. According to the plaintiff, this caused real and lasting harm to its media outlets.

The publisher also said that OpenAI’s commercial success is allegedly based on large-scale copyright infringement. According to USA Today Co., OpenAI did not seek permission to use the content and used the materials to create products worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which publications joined

The publications included in the lawsuit are The Tennessean, Indy Star, The Columbus Dispatch, The Oklahoman, and other local newspapers. OpenAI did not respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

This is one of a series of copyright lawsuits against OpenAI. Previously, legal claims against the company were filed by The New York Times, The Intercept, CNET owner Ziff Davis, CBC/Radio-Canada, Encyclopaedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster, The Seattle Times, and a coalition of nearly 400 local newspapers.

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