In Bundaberg, Australia, around 20 children aged eight to 13 took part in a video game development workshop, where they created games using voice prompts to artificial intelligence. Participants came up with racing games, quests and quizzes, and also made a console using 3D printing and learned how to connect wires to controllers, ABC News reports.

Ideas instead of code

Thirteen-year-old Bailey Francois said that an AI language model turned spoken ideas into text, making it easier to create longer descriptions. Organizer Don Meadows stressed that game design is a separate discipline, rather than just programming or animation.

According to one of the workshop’s initiators, David Quarrell, AI removes barriers associated with the need to understand code. The idea for the project emerged after the experience of his son, who cannot read or write but was able to verbally describe his ideas to artificial intelligence. Quarrell said that the system extracted meaning from his speech and created a result based on the prompt.

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Plans to create a local gaming hub

The organizers aim to develop a community of game developers in Bundaberg so that young people can work in this field without leaving their hometown. Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer Cody Phillips said that Australia’s gaming industry generates around $600 million in revenue each year, but few game projects come from the country’s regional areas.

Phillips called AI a new direction that expands opportunities to create and publish games outside formal employment in the industry. At the same time, he pointed to the need to regulate copyright issues related to the use of this technology.

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