Xreal has released updated One Pro+ AR glasses, featuring a brighter display, an improved algorithm for converting two-dimensional content into three-dimensional content, and a new nose pad. The model’s peak brightness is 1,200 nits, while the standard Xreal One Pro reaches 700 nits. This was reported by Engadget.

Brighter display and image processing

The One Pro+ also received AI HDR upscaling technology to improve visual quality. Xreal updated the algorithm for converting 2D content into 3D: its operating frequency increased from 30 to 60 Hz. The feature is designed to add a sense of depth to two-dimensional content.

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New nose pad

For the One Pro+, the company redesigned the nose pad. According to Xreal, it is intended to improve the glasses’ stability and comfort during extended use without reducing the field of view.

The model’s other specifications remain the same as those of the One Pro. The glasses are equipped with the X1 spatial computing chip and have a 57-degree field of view. They can be used for screen mirroring and viewing content. The One Pro+ does not have a camera. The glasses are already available for $600, the same price as the previous One Pro model.

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