Online services Yelp, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab are restricting the operation of AI agents that can perform actions on users’ behalf. The Verge reports. Yelp allows access to AI agents only under a paid data licensing program, Delta does not allow them to book airline tickets, while JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab block access to accounts for security reasons.

Users have also reported issues with Meta’s Muse, xAI’s Grok, OpenAI’s Dots and the Instinct agent on other popular websites. According to them, some services that had previously been available to such tools, including Cars.com and Amtrak, have stopped working with them.

Amazon and Perplexity dispute

Amazon banned Perplexity’s agentic shopping feature last year and filed a lawsuit against the startup. The company said it had repeatedly demanded that Perplexity stop using AI agents for purchases on its website. Amazon also said that third-party companies buying goods on behalf of customers must act transparently and respect service providers’ decisions.

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For its part, Perplexity argued that Amazon is not interested in agents operating on the platform because this could reduce the number of users who see advertisements. A court initially ordered Perplexity to stop making purchases on Amazon through its agents, but an appeals court overturned that decision in August. Amazon then filed an amended lawsuit.

Partnerships and bot protection

Meta said that rather than confronting businesses, it seeks to work with them on terms for using personal agents. The company has entered into partnerships with Walmart, Gap, Sephora and Best Buy, allowing Muse to make purchases on their websites. Shopify has also opened its network of online stores to AI agents.

At the same time, such tools may be caught by general bot protection systems even if a website does not explicitly prohibit agents. After launching one-click blocking of AI crawlers in 2025, Cloudflare began blocking crawlers that simultaneously collect data for search indexing and AI training.

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