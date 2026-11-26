Ukrainian actor Serhiy Strelnikov joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2026. The actor described his military training, what his fellow soldiers are like, and how his wife, Viktoria, reacted to his decision to enlist.

Strelnikov also shared emotional details about their farewell before he began his service. According to the actor, the couple hugged for about 20 minutes.

Serhiy Strelnikov shared new details about his service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The actor joined the army in July of this year and chose his unit himself through acquaintances. This was because he had previously been rejected for service at the territorial recruitment centers. The actor is now serving as a driver-mechanic in the FERRO-6 unmanned systems battalion of the 9th Separate Brigade, where soldiers operate ground-based robotic systems for logistics and the evacuation of the wounded.

Before being assigned to the unit, he completed basic military training without any special privileges. He did not publicize his celebrity status there, so his fellow soldiers and sergeant did not recognize the movie star until two weeks after training began. Thanks to his excellent physical condition, the actor became the physical training leader of his platoon and led morning exercises for the recruits.

Strelnikov’s decision to enlist had been brewing for a long time, as he felt a sense of inner discomfort playing military characters on screen while remaining a civilian in real life. When Serhiy discussed this with his wife, Viktoria, she supported him, despite her worries about how she would manage on her own. The actor assured his wife that everything would turn out fine and emphasized that he had complete faith in her inner strength.

Has Strelnikov’s relationship with his wife changed?

Being separated from his loved ones has been a serious ordeal for the family, but it is precisely his thoughts of his wife and 7-year-old son, Sylvester, that help the soldier hold on during the toughest moments at the training ground. While her husband defends the country, his wife remains in Ukraine, and her son has become her main source of support, constantly cheering her on. When the soldier returned home for the first time after completing his training, his emotions got the better of him.



“When Vika and I met, we really hugged for about 20 minutes—we just hugged. And it was the same with my son. I had light, water, and my family’s love for me, so I was happy,” the artist shared.

Serhiy Strelnikov on his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: watch the video online

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The actor spoke about this in an interview with journalist Marichka Padalko.

As a reminder, Ukrainian actor Serhiy Strelnikov joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces and took an oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people. He is currently serving in the FERRO-6 unmanned systems battalion of the 9th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade.

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