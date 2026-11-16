DTEK energy workers restored power to more than one million Ukrainian families in a week

During the week of November 9–15, DTEK’s emergency crews restored power to more than 1.1 million households in four regions of Ukraine that had been left without electricity due to constant Russian attacks on the power grid.

“Over the course of the week, power engineers managed to fully or partially restore power to more than 1,400 communities that had been left without electricity due to Russian shelling,” the company noted, emphasizing that due to the intensification of enemy strikes, specialists have been restoring power to over a million households every week for nearly two months in a row.

The largest number of restorations during this period took place in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where power was restored to 439,200 homes, as well as in the Odesa region (306,200), Kyiv Oblast (over 209,200), and Donetsk Oblast (157,300), with power utility workers beginning repair work immediately after receiving permission from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.

Source: DTEK.

Russian troops attacked a power facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity. Emergency power outages were implemented in both regions. Power companies are preparing to begin repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

On Friday, November 13, rolling blackouts were implemented across Ukraine. The restrictions are in effect in most regions of the country. At the same time, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain areas of the Kyiv region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions, during which hourly schedules do not apply.

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