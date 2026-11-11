Energy companies are calling for price caps to be raised to 18,000 UAH amid Russian attacks

The Federation of Employers in Ukraine’s Fuel and Energy Complex (FRUPEK) has once again appealed to the NEURC, calling for the maximum price caps to be raised to at least 18,000 UAH/MWh. The federation emphasizes that the current price caps must reflect the actual operating conditions of power generation during the heating season and amid ongoing Russian shelling, while also leaving producers with sufficient funds to repair damaged facilities.

FRUPEK emphasizes that thermal power generation remains one of the hardest-hit segments of the energy sector, yet it is precisely this sector that covers peak loads, responds to power shortages, and compensates for the loss of other generating facilities.

"The speed of restoring damaged equipment depends on the availability of components and materials, as well as the financial capacity of companies to maintain the necessary reserves.



"“At a time when the power grid operates daily under the risk of new damage, regulatory decisions must first and foremost ensure maximum readiness of available generation capacity,” the statement reads.



The Federation also draws attention to the growing role of gas piston, gas turbine, and cogeneration plants, which are necessary to cover the shortfall and quickly balance the system. Their cost of production directly depends on the price of natural gas, which must also be taken into account when setting price caps.



“In light of the above, the Federation of Employers in the Fueland Energy Complex of Ukraine once again requests that the NEURC set the maximum level of price caps in the organized segments of the electricity market at least at 18,000 UAH/MWh,” the statement notes.

This was reported with reference to the relevant statement.

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