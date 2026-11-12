The funds will be used to support railway infrastructure and ensure the operation of essential public services.

Specifically, 4.5 million euros will be allocated for the supply of locomotives to Ukraine in cooperation with Estonian railway companies.

Another 2 million euros will be directed toward the World Bank’s SPUR 2.0 program to support the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. According to him, more than 600 Ukrainian locomotives have been destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Margus Tsahkna (X)

Estonia will allocate an additional 10 million euros to the PURL program, designed to procure U.S. weapons for Ukraine’s needs, bringing its total contribution through this mechanism to 31 million euros. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Estonia will transfer an additional 125,000 euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Estonia has blamed Russia for the arrival of Ukrainian drones.

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