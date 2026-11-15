European Commissioner Marta Kos agreed with Ukraine on a reform plan for 2027

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that agreements had been reached with Ukrainian leadership regarding the list of reforms necessary to meet the interim criteria (benchmarks) for EU accession.

“We have made progress on a specific list of reform outcomes and a roadmap for realizing Ukraine’s ambitions to meet the interim criteria—the next important step on Ukraine’s path to the EU—in the first half of 2027,” Kos noted after discussing issues of democracy and the rule of law (Chapters 23 and 24) with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Source: a post by European Commissioner Marta Kos on the social media platform X.

Ukraine has begun to fall behind Moldova in the process of European integration due to the insufficient pace of anti-corruption reforms. The European Commission forecasts that Chisinau will be able to conclude negotiations on accession to the European Union in early 2028, while Kyiv may need about another year to do so.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

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