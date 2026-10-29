France and Ukraine conducted searches in connection with the case involving substandard body armor for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

French and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies conducted a joint investigation into the procurement of substandard body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the losses resulting from the contract exceed 53 million euros. In France, real estate and several bank accounts belonging to individuals suspected of involvement in the alleged scheme were seized.

According to Eurojust, the Ukrainian government purchased 67,000 body armor vests and made a 100% prepayment to the supplier. However, after delivery, an independent expert assessment found that the products were of poor quality and did not provide the claimed level of protection.

According to the investigation, the purchase resulted in losses to the state totaling more than 53 million euros.

Investigators are looking into the possible involvement of a former official from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who headed the department responsible for logistics, in the procurement.

According to investigators, in March 2022, he may have facilitated the signing of a contract with the supplier and received a monetary reward from the supplier for his services.

Law enforcement officials also suspect that the illegally obtained funds may have been invested, through another individual, in real estate in Nice, France.

Eurojust coordinated cooperation between Ukrainian and French law enforcement agencies. The agency helped execute several requests from Ukraine for international legal assistance, which made it possible to conduct searches in France.

In addition, Eurojust supported joint investigative operations during which Ukrainian law enforcement officers joined their French counterparts and assisted in the questioning of suspects and witnesses.

As a result of the investigative actions in France, real estate and several bank accounts belonging to individuals who, according to investigators, may be involved in the scheme were seized.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officials will examine the evidence seized during the searches and determine all the circumstances surrounding the procurement of substandard body armor for the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by Eurojust.

Earlier, on July 8, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and an accomplice of a NEC “Ukrenergo,” who is accused of embezzling state funds during the procurement of body armor. According to the SAP, the defendant fully admitted his guilt and pledged to provide incriminating testimony in the case.

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