On Thursday, November 26, the Moon in Gemini will bring courage, determination, and a desire to take action, encouraging you to make quick decisions. In the morning, focus on important matters, and after lunch, pay more attention to your home, comfort, and emotional well-being.

At 11:52 a.m., the Moon will move into Cancer, heightening sensitivity, the need for care, and a sense of security. Emotions, spiritual growth, and memories will take on greater significance.

At the same time, Mars will move from Leo into Virgo, which will encourage serious conversations, analysis, planning, and organization. Vogue has published a forecast for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Aries can expect a busy day during which they’ll act quickly and confidently. The Moon’s sextile will help them understand who’s worth continuing to work with and which ideas could be profitable in the near future. Don’t jump to conclusions; try to understand other people’s motives. Your intuition about those around you will be particularly sharp.

In the evening, make time for a date or just a pleasant conversation. Try to focus on positive emotions and don’t deny yourself small pleasures.

Taurus

Mercury’s opposition will encourage Taureans to seek out new opportunities, interesting events, and activities that will help them grow. Mars in a trine will inspire you to take up a new hobby. You’ll be able to convince your friends that your company is worth their attention, and your ideas will influence those around you.

The afternoon is favorable for creativity, the arts, and pursuing your favorite pastimes. The Moon’s sextile will bring inspiration and may also help you make a new acquaintance that will eventually grow into a friendship.

Gemini

The Moon’s conjunction with your sign will give Geminis energy, sociability, and vitality. The day is favorable for advancing your own projects, especially those related to education, learning, or travel. You may receive news that is both important and pleasant.

Complex issues are likely to be resolved in your favor, but it’s important to be diplomatic when communicating with influential people. Mars’s square warns against careless remarks: not everyone may take your humor, jokes, or irony the right way. Be mindful of your conversation partners’ feelings.

Cancer

Before noon, Cancers may find it difficult to focus on serious matters. You’ll be more cautious and reserved than usual, and some people may arouse your suspicion. Don’t give in to pessimism—it’s better to find out what’s really going on so you don’t create unnecessary reasons for anxiety.

In the afternoon, you’ll feel a surge of strength and energy. The Moon’s alignment will help lift your spirits, and situations that previously troubled you will begin to take a more favorable turn. You may even hear some good news.

Leo

Mars will leave the sign of Leo, helping you feel more at peace. At the same time, some issues will still require your attention. You may need to ask for help or advice, but you’ll be able to maintain control over the situation.

Jupiter’s conjunction will bring optimism and help you set shared goals. Act decisively, but don’t take on too many commitments. Don’t forget about your own needs, rest, and time for personal matters. Don’t waste your energy on stubborn people who aren’t willing to compromise.

Virgo

Virgos will be determined, focused, and pragmatic. The Mars conjunction will heighten your focus on financial matters and opportunities to make a profit. However, avoid getting into conflicts over trivial matters or provoking unnecessary confrontations.

Your ideas may prove useful not only to you but also to others. The day is also favorable for shopping for household items, cosmetics, and things you’ve long wanted to buy. Look for good deals and discounts, and don’t hesitate to haggle to save money.

Libra

Libras will act quickly and confidently, striving to get things in order. The day is favorable for making decisions, completing tasks, and achieving concrete results. In the afternoon, more opportunities for relaxation and entertainment will arise.

Venus’s conjunction will encourage romantic encounters and dates, while Mars’s sextile will help you make new friends. Creative pursuits, art, and hobbies will bring joy and inspiration. Don’t turn down new acquaintances or interesting offers.

Scorpio

Scorpios will focus on their responsibilities and current tasks. If someone criticizes you without good reason, don’t let it bother you too much. You know your own worth and don’t need to constantly prove your competence to others.

In the afternoon, a fun event or a pleasant get-together will help lift your spirits. You’ll feel more energetic and be able to come up with new, interesting solutions. Mars’ sextile will encourage new acquaintances and reunions with people you haven’t seen in a long time.

Sagittarius

From the very morning, Sagittarians will be full of ambition, energy, and creative ideas, and their enthusiasm may inspire others. The Moon’s opposition will give you strength, help you tackle difficult tasks, and improve your situation at work.

You’ll have the opportunity to succeed and share your ideas with those around you. After work, you can plan to meet up with friends or enjoy other activities. Mars’ square will encourage physical activity, but you shouldn’t take risks, overexert yourself, or train too intensely.

Capricorn

Capricorns may be a bit distracted, forgetful, and prone to dwelling on confusing situations. To avoid missing important meetings or tasks, check your calendar and to-do list more often.

Financial matters may also come to the forefront. It’s possible that someone will offer you an interesting opportunity. At the same time, you don’t have to answer questions that make you uncomfortable. After work, focus on your health and fitness—the Mars trine will help you stay optimistic.

Aquarius

The Moon’s trine to Aquarius will make those born under this sign bolder, quicker, and more decisive. Don’t put off important tasks, as today is a good day for serious conversations with management and for promoting your own ideas.

Your ambitious plans could come to fruition if you show perseverance. However, avoid boasting excessively about your achievements to prevent arousing jealousy. Focus on what you can accomplish on your own. After work, make time for relaxation, exercise, or yoga.

Pisces

Pisces will want to distance themselves from complicated situations and avoid getting involved in matters that require too much effort. Avoid getting into arguments with people who make unreasonable demands of you.

The Moon’s square and Mars’s opposition will encourage activities related to comfort, self-care, and health. You may enjoy going shopping or coming up with new ideas for decorating your home.

Don’t feel guilty about wanting to take time for yourself. The Mars opposition advises you to avoid arguments with overly critical people and not to waste energy on unnecessary conflicts.

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