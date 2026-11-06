The Cabinet of Ministers has approved uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a unified procedure for the operation of interagency regional teams responsible for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians. From now on, all such units will operate under the same rules.

“From now on, the same rules will apply to everyone regarding examinations, forensic medical investigations, the collection of biological samples, and documentation. A unified coding system has also been introduced to ensure accurate record-keeping and prevent the loss of data needed for identification,” Koretsky emphasized.

According to the head of government, the new procedure will help avoid unnecessary delays, improve the quality of examinations, and streamline coordination between teams at every stage of the process.

Serhiy Koretskyi also reported that the draft State Budget for 2027 allocates over 600 million hryvnias to fund forensic medical examinations. Specifically, the funds are planned to be used to purchase equipment for regional offices.

“It is important that families receive reliable information about the fate of their loved ones as quickly as possible so they can say a proper goodbye,” the prime minister emphasized.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

Earlier, following repatriation efforts, the bodies of 252 deceased individuals—who, according to the Russian side, were Ukrainian servicemen—were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by representatives of the relevant Ukrainian agencies.

Prior to this, the Russian side had handed over the bodies of 252 deceased servicemen to Ukraine. The repatriation of the bodies was carried out in accordance with agreements between the parties.

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