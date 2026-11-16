Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for November 16–22, 2026: Where and What Kinds of Mushrooms to Look For

In the second half of November, the quiet hunting season in Ukraine finally enters its late-fall, pre-winter phase. Despite regular nighttime frosts and high humidity, the forests still offer favorable conditions for hunting the most cold-hardy species, which are capable of withstanding low temperatures.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 16 to 22 is marked by consistently cool weather with nighttime frosts, dense morning fogs, and frequent drizzle. Heat-loving ground mushrooms are already disappearing, so mushroom hunters are shifting their focus to wood-decaying species and certain soil-dwelling mushrooms hidden under a thick layer of leaves or pine needles.

Key safety and success tips for this week

Head into the forest in the middle of the day, when the air warms up after the morning frosts and the fog lifts, keeping in mind the short daylight hours.

Do not pick mushrooms that have gone through several cycles of freezing and thawing, as harmful protein breakdown products begin to accumulate in their tissues.

First, check sunny forest edges, ravines, wind-sheltered areas, old stumps, and fallen tree trunks, where natural heat and moisture linger longer.

What to Look for in the Forest from November 16 to 22

Winter honey mushrooms (Flamulina velutina) remain the undisputed stars of the late season. They grow in large clusters on stumps, deadwood, and fallen trunks of deciduous trees—especially willows, poplars, maples, and birches—and retain their quality even after being slightly frozen.

The common oyster mushroom actively fruits during November cold snaps. Dense, multi-layered colonies of this mushroom should be sought on weakened or dead deciduous trees in moist ravines and near bodies of water.

Late-season row mushrooms—the gray (streaked) and purple varieties—are still found in pine and mixed forests. Thanks to their dense flesh and a thick layer of fallen pine needles, they can withstand the first frosts, but must be boiled before cooking.

The late Hygrophorus appears at this time in coniferous forests, especially among pines and moss. It is a small but very frost-resistant edible mushroom with a sticky cap, which often grows in large groups until consistent frosts set in.

Mushroom Calendar by Day of the Week for November 16–22

November 16 (Monday) — Start of the week, a cool morning: check deciduous forests and forest edges for new waves of winter honey mushrooms.

November 17 (Tuesday) — High humidity and fog: check old stumps, windfall, and fallen trunks for common oyster mushrooms.

November 18 (Wednesday) — Consistently cool weather: a hike to pine forests to look for late-season Hygrophorus and gray row mushrooms under a layer of pine needles.

November 19 (Thursday) — A windy and damp day: searching for mushrooms in wind-sheltered ravines, gullies, and near forest streams.

November 20 (Friday) — Night frosts: Carefully check the found honey mushrooms and oyster mushrooms for freshness and the absence of signs of decay.

November 21 (Saturday) — A day for quiet foraging: patrol proven deciduous and mixed-forest areas during daylight hours.

November 22 (Sunday) — End of the week: a final trip at the end of November and processing the harvested mushrooms.

Safety Reminder: In late fall, the appearance of many mushrooms changes due to moisture and frost, increasing the risk of mistaking edible species for poisonous ones—particularly winter honey mushrooms for the fringed galerina. Pick only those mushrooms whose species and freshness you are 100 percent certain of.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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