In the last week of November, the quiet hunting season in Ukraine comes to an end amid a pre-winter cold snap and unstable weather. Despite frequent night frosts, wet snow mixed with rain, and high humidity, the most hardy, frost-resistant mushrooms—capable of fruiting even at temperatures near zero—can still be found in the forests.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 23 to 29 is characterized by a further drop in air temperature, cold dampness, and alternating thaws with nighttime frosts. Ground-dwelling mushroom species practically disappear at this time or hide deep beneath a layer of pine needles and fallen leaves, so the main focus of the search shifts to wood-decaying mushrooms on tree trunks, stumps, and fallen trees.

Key Safety and Success Tips for This Week

Plan your trip to the forest for the daytime hours after a thaw, when the mushrooms have recovered from the morning frost and visibility in the forest is at its best.

Do not pick old, mushy, or discolored mushroom caps that have frozen and thawed repeatedly, as they become unfit for consumption and may cause poisoning.

Look for mushrooms in damp ravines, low-lying areas, dense forest edges, and on fallen deciduous trees, where the microclimate is milder and the cold wind is less noticeable.

What to Look for in the Forest from November 23 to 29

Winter honey mushrooms (Flamulina velutina) remain the main find in late November. This frost-resistant species grows in dense clusters on stumps, deadwood, and fallen trunks of willow, poplar, maple, and birch, resuming growth during each brief thaw.

The common oyster mushroom continues to fruit on weakened or dead deciduous trees in moist forest areas and near bodies of water. It’s best to pick young, firm caps that have retained their dense structure after night frosts.

In pine forests, the late Hygrophorus withstands late-fall frosts better than most soil-dwelling mushrooms. These small mushrooms with olive-brown, slippery caps are best sought in clusters among moss and coniferous litter during the daytime warmth.

The gray (striped) row mushroom is much rarer toward the end of the month, found mainly in warm pine forests under a thick layer of pine needles. Any specimens found require thorough cleaning and must be boiled beforehand.

Mushroom Calendar by Day of the Week for November 23–29

November 23 (Monday) — Start of the week, damp and cool weather: survey deciduous forests and forest strips in search of young winter honey mushrooms.

November 24 (Tuesday) — Cloudy, with a daytime thaw: search damp ravines, riverbanks, and fallen tree trunks for oyster mushrooms.

November 25 (Wednesday) — A brisk wind and a drop in temperature: searching for mushrooms in wind-sheltered ravines and dense stands on old stumps.

November 26 (Thursday) — Moderately cool without severe frost: a trip to pine forests to collect late Hygrophorus in moss and coniferous litter.

November 27 (Friday) — Night frosts: Carefully sort the collected honey mushrooms and oyster mushrooms, selecting only young and firm specimens with no signs of spoilage.

November 28 (Saturday) — A day off for quiet foraging: a midday walk through tried-and-true areas of deciduous forest while temperatures are above freezing.

November 29 (Sunday) — End of the fall season: a final inspection of nearby plantings and fallen trees before the start of calendar winter, and harvesting the crop.

Safety reminder: By late November, due to the cold and moisture, mushroom caps often change color and shape, making them harder to identify. Examine honey mushrooms with particular care so as not to confuse them with the deadly poisonous fringed galerina, and place only those mushrooms in your basket that you are 100 percent certain are safe and fresh.

See also:

The Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Key Considerations and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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