The JYSK chain is expanding in Ukraine: where the new stores will open

The JYSK home goods retail chain plans to expand its presence in Ukraine and open five more stores during the winter and spring. The new stores will open in Kyiv, Ternopil, Mukachevo, and Sambir.

“We have officially signed lease agreements to open five new stores this winter and spring,” wrote Yevhen Ivanitsa, head of JYSK in Ukraine.

According to him, the new stores will open in two shopping centers in the capital. In Ternopil, the chain will open its third store, and in Mukachevo, in the Zakarpattia region, its second. The retailer is also entering the Sambir market in the Lviv region for the first time.

This is not the first expansion of the chain in Ukraine: in October, it was announced that JYSK plans to open its first store in Kropyvnytskyi by the end of 2026.

This was announced by Yevhen Ivanitsa, Country Director at JYSK Ukraine.

JYSK will open its first store in Kropyvnytskyi by the end of 2026.

JYSK lost five stores due to Russian attacks.

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