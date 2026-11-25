In Sloviansk, more than 80 high-rise buildings remain without centralized heating, and that number may rise due to Russian shelling of residential neighborhoods, said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

According to him, the heating season in the city began on November 1, and currently, heat is being supplied to 78% of high-rise buildings, while the main reasons for the lack of heat include damage to buildings, the destruction of boiler rooms, or the absence of residents.

Lyakh urged residents of buildings without heat to weigh the risks of staying in an active combat zone and said evacuation was the best option. He also noted that stores, pharmacies, the post office, and medical facilities are still operating in the city, but the number of institutions providing services to the public is gradually decreasing.

Source: An interview with Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, published by “Glavkom.”

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, is preparing to launch a unified digital platform through which citizens will be able to report the lack of basic utilities—electricity, heating, and water supply.

Due to intense Russian strikes on Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s equipment is operating under increased strain. Residents of the capital and businesses are urged to reduce water consumption to maintain the stable operation of water supply and wastewater systems.

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