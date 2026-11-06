In the Odesa region, a mother who beat her 5-year-old son with a wooden axe handle will stand trial
A 36-year-old woman accused of torturing her own five-year-old son will stand trial in the Odesa region. Investigators have completed the pretrial investigation and submitted the indictment to the court. The mother faces up to six years in prison for her actions.
According to police, the boy returned home in tears after falling. His 36-year-old mother, who was intoxicated, was unable to calm the child and decided to punish him. When her son continued to cry, the woman beat him with her hands and the wooden handle of an axe.
Doctors diagnosed him with a closed head injury, a concussion, and multiple bruises and abrasions on his body. The boy spent some time in the hospital. He is currently living with his father along with his three younger brothers.
Investigators gathered sufficient evidence and filed an indictment against the defendant under Part 1 of Article 127 (Torture) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. During the pretrial investigation, the court granted the investigators’ motion and ordered the defendant to be held in pretrial detention.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Earlier, we reported that a woman in the Odesa region was detained for brutally beating a 5-year-old child
In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of an infant.
In the Kyiv region, a woman beat an 11-year-old boy over a plucked flower.