In the Odesa region, a mother who beat her 5-year-old son with a wooden axe handle will stand trial

A 36-year-old woman accused of torturing her own five-year-old son will stand trial in the Odesa region. Investigators have completed the pretrial investigation and submitted the indictment to the court. The mother faces up to six years in prison for her actions.

According to police, the boy returned home in tears after falling. His 36-year-old mother, who was intoxicated, was unable to calm the child and decided to punish him. When her son continued to cry, the woman beat him with her hands and the wooden handle of an axe.