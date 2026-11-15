A student was arrested in the Carpathian region for setting cars on fire at the behest of Russian intelligence agencies

Law enforcement officers detained a 20-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk on suspicion of committing a series of nighttime arson attacks on cars at the behest of Russia.

The young man was detained at night near the scene of the latest crime on Naberezhna Street. According to the investigation, the student found an “easy way to make money” on social media, where a coordinator from Russia promised him money for destroying cars. To provide proof, the suspect filmed each arson on video. During searches, authorities seized his cell phone containing evidence, as well as the clothing and shoes he wore during the crimes.

The series of arson attacks continued in the regional capital for three consecutive nights. Specifically, on the night of November 13 on Karpatska Street, a fire damaged an Audi and a Jeep Compass; the following night, a Volkswagen Transporter caught fire on Pivdenny Boulevard; and on November 15, a Volkswagen Touareg caught fire on Naberezhna Street, with the flames damaging two other nearby cars.

Investigators notified the suspect of charges under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction of property), which carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison. In addition, the police are investigating his involvement in the arson of a Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemember’s vehicle under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces).

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

A man who set fire to seven cars in Kyiv on behalf of the Russian Federation has been detained.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained three FSB agents who, acting on orders from Russian special services, carried out acts of sabotage and arson in Kropyvnytskyi and Chernivtsi.

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