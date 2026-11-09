The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have completed a pre-trial investigation into the misappropriation of state funds allocated to pay for electricity under the “green” tariff in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the investigation, in 2019–2020, a former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council—who later became deputy head of the Office of the President and a member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz— together with his brother, established control over companies that owned solar power plants with a total capacity of about 60 MW.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the power plants found themselves in the occupied territory, lost connection with the Ukrainian power grid, sustained damage, and their staff were evacuated. Despite this, the companies under their control continued to report electricity production and receive government payments for it.

The investigation alleges that the reports contained false data regarding generation volumes and the operational readiness of the plants, particularly during periods of complete power outages. The funds received were subsequently diverted through affiliated companies.

According to investigators’ estimates, the state suffered losses amounting to 141.3 million hryvnias.

Source: NABU, SAPO

The owner of a private solar power plant, suspected of illegally receiving nearly 1.3 million hryvnias for electricity that was not actually generated, was extradited to Ukraine from Poland.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 9381, which provides for the allocation of approximately 10 billion hryvnias received by NEC “Ukrenergo” to repay debts in the electricity market.

On June 25, the state-owned enterprise “Guaranteed Buyer” paid renewable energy producers 1.059 billion hryvnias for the 20 days of June 2024.

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