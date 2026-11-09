Natalka Denisenko showed off some delicate looks at the premiere of a candid one-woman show

Actress Natalka Denysenko presented her new one-woman show, “What Does a Woman Keep Silent About?” The premiere drew a full house.

During the performance, the actress shared with the audience an emotional story about women’s experiences, fears, love, and loss. For her stage appearance, she chose delicate and feminine outfits in her favorite color—white—which complemented the atmosphere of the production.

On stage, Natalka appeared in a luxurious white midi dress with a voluminous, multi-layered skirt, full, semi-transparent sleeves, and ruffles. The actress completed the look with white heeled pumps. Denisenko sported a romantic hairstyle with curls and delicate makeup.

During the performance, the actress also appeared in a white shirt-style minidress with voluminous sleeves and decorative buttons, and in one scene, she wore a long, loose-fitting white cape with a hood adorned with pearls, sequins, beads, and floral appliqués.

All of these transformations became part of the stage narrative that Natalka shared with the audience through poetry, music, movement, and video projections.

The one-woman show was based on poetry by contemporary Ukrainian authors. Going beyond the typical female refrain of “I’m fine,” Denysenko addressed important topics that are often silenced: motherhood, childhood, teenage fears, the experience of war, violence, the pain of loss, love, and the desire to be heard.

The production is aimed not only at a female audience but also at men who seek to better understand the inner worlds of their partners, mothers, and daughters.

Friends and colleagues came to congratulate the actress on the premiere and show their support: Oleksiy Komarovskyi, Anna Salivanchuk, Sasha Norova, Ramina Eskhakhzai, Oksana Gutzeit, Oleksandr and Inna Pedan, and others.

After the premiere, Natalka shared her feelings and thanked the audience for their support.

“I am infinitely grateful to everyone who shared this evening with me! It was an incredibly warm, heartfelt, and very important moment for me. For me, this play is an opportunity to talk about what we often keep silent about: real feelings, fears, love, and the desire to be heard. I hope that every audience member finds something of their own in this story,” Denisenko said.

The play also serves a charitable purpose. Natalka has joined the “Be Loud” initiative organized by the NGO “Zemlyachki.” The goal of the fundraiser is to provide 500 Ukrainian female defenders with winter military uniforms tailored to the specific needs of the female body.

On November 11, Denisenko will set out on a tour of Ukrainian cities with her one-woman show. Performances are scheduled in Zhytomyr (November 11), Rivne (November 12), Uzhhorod (November 13), Lviv (November 14), Vinnytsia (November 15), Khmelnytskyi (November 16), Kropyvnytskyi (November 19), Chernihiv (November 21), and Dnipro (November 26).

Nataliia Denysenko explained why she did not leave Ukraine during the war.

Nataliia Denysenko’s husband spoke about his serious illness and his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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