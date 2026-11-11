The Office of the Prosecutor General did not open a case against Arakhamia despite the court's ruling

On November 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered the actingAnton Kovalsky to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding a possible criminal offense committed by Davyd Arakhamia, a member of parliament and head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. However, the Office of the Prosecutor General has not yet done so.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that as of November 11, 2026, an official copy of the court ruling had not yet been received by the agency. According to Mariana Gayovska-Kovbasyuk, head of the Office of the Prosecutor General’s Department of Information Policy, once the document is actually received from the court, it will be processed in accordance with the established procedural order under Article 535 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The Anti-Corruption Center, whose complaint led the court to order the opening of a case against Arakhamia, noted that the OGP prosecutor was personally present at the November 4 hearing when the judge announced the ruling. He even asked the court to dismiss the complaint. The ruling has been available on the “Electronic Court” portal since November 5, where the OGP has its own account. On November 9, the judge announced the full text. The prosecutor knew the date but simply did not show up. Furthermore, the court ruling is not subject to appeal and takes effect immediately upon announcement. The full text is not required for its enforcement. Just in case, the Civil Procedure Code Office promised to print the document and send it personally to Kovalsky.

Source: The Office of the Prosecutor General in a comment to the publication “Glavkom.”

As explained by the Anti-Corruption Center, on October 19 they filed a complaint regarding Arakhamia’s alleged distribution of “envelopes” to lawmakers in exchange for their votes. Kovalsky responded, just as former Prosecutor General Kravchenko had: he said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was already investigating the matter and forwarded the complaint there. However, only the Prosecutor General can register a case against a member of parliament. NABU confirmed exactly that: without registration, the Bureau cannot investigate Arakhamia.

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have obtained a court order to collect biological samples from David Arakhamia, an aide to the head of the “Servant of the People” faction, in connection with the case involving alleged payments to members of parliament in envelopes. According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, investigators may attempt to establish a link between the seized money and the faction’s leadership, in particular by examining fingerprints on the banknotes. Journalist Yuriy Nikolov notes that this may indicate further progress in the investigation.

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