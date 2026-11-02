Patron the Dog is no longer a bachelor—the four-legged mascot got married

Patron, the dog who serves as the mascot of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) and the symbol of the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining, has announced a change in his marital status. The four-legged favorite announced that he got married.

A post on the social media account of one of Ukraine’s most famous four-legged friends revealed that Patron is no longer single and now has a “wife.” This news is confirmed by a video.

As noted in the post, Patron got a “wife” in September, but this had not been made public until recently:

“It wasn’t on purpose—I just felt that now wasn’t the time to disturb the peace with news like this, but on the other hand, other news—not quite as good—isn’t asking us for permission.”

Just like the four-legged sapper, his beloved is a Jack Russell Terrier. Her name is Lana.

“I kept putting my personal life on hold; it seemed to me that it wasn’t as important as work or volunteering—you know how it is. Many of you have been through this. But I couldn’t walk past Lana without taking a second look. One sniff led to another, and we found we had so much in common,” the post reads.





The patron advises everyone who’s still hesitating and putting off “for later” something just for themselves—for happiness, for smiles—to be more decisive:

“It’s not that ‘later might never come’—no one knows how much time they have left—but if you start today, happiness will definitely last longer. More love and more life. Lana and I are giving you a love kiss. It’s not just for romantic matters, but for all kinds of love: for your pets, for your parents, for your country, and everything else. Kiss your loved ones, and take care of yourselves!”

A famous Ukrainian dog received an award from Irish dog handlers.

Patron, a dog from the State Emergency Service, joined in the celebration of Vyshyvanka Day in Ukraine.

Patron the dog received yet another award: details.

Read us on