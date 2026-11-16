After dying in a car accident, a 17-year-old boy became an organ donor for five patients

Thanks to the decision of the family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a car accident, five people were saved. His relatives consented to posthumous organ donation, which allowed doctors to perform five organ transplants. Among those who received a chance at a new life were two children.

One of the kidney transplants was performed in Lviv on an 18-year-old patient.

The 17-year-old was involved in a car accident; doctors at Okhmatdyt fought to save his life, but were unable to do so. The Unified State Transplant Information System (EDIST) identified recipients compatible with the donor.

Both surgeries were performed at “Okhmatdyt” in Kyiv. A liver was transplanted into a 7-year-old boy with a severe congenital liver malformation, and a kidney was transplanted into a 16-year-old boy whose kidneys had completely lost function due to a congenital condition.

Another donor kidney was transplanted into an 18-year-old patient at the First Medical Association in Lviv.

At the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, a 19-year-old girl received a lung transplant. She had suffered from a severe heart condition since childhood, which led to complications in her lungs. She needed a transplant. “Surgeons from the Heart Institute were supposed to leave on a business trip that very day and were already at the train station. But as soon as news came in about a donor and immunocompatibility with the recipient, the doctors canceled their trip, returned to the hospital, and performed the surgery,” the statement said.

At the Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, a donor heart was transplanted into a 40-year-old servicemember who was on ECMO and required an urgent transplant. He has already been transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular ward.

According to the Center, the condition of all patients corresponds to the complexity of the surgery they underwent; all are recovering and will undergo rehabilitation.

This was reported on November 16 by the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center.

Four lives were saved thanks to a deceased donor: successful transplants were performed in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Chinese doctors transplanted a genetically modified pig liver into a patient diagnosed with brain death, and the organ took.

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