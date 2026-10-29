Olympic athlete and sports journalist Lyudmila Radchenko has died

On October 29, Lyudmila Radchenko—a finalist at the Olympic Games in Rome and one of Ukraine’s most renowned sports journalists—passed away at the age of 95. She placed fifth at the 1960 Olympics, and after retiring from competitive sports, she worked at “Sportivnaya Gazeta” for over 40 years. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine announced her death.

Lyudmila Radchenko devoted a significant part of her life to track and field. She competed at the highest levels, became a champion of the USSR and Ukraine, and represented her country at the Olympic Games. At the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Radchenko competed in the long jump. She placed fifth with a jump of 6.16 meters. This performance marked one of the most important milestones in her athletic career.

Lyudmila Mykolayivna took up track and field while still in school. She initially practiced artistic gymnastics but later became passionate about jumping. It was this discipline that became her main focus at the professional level.

Over 40 Years in Sports Journalism

After retiring as an athlete, Radchenko did not turn her back on sports. She earned a degree in journalism and devoted herself to writing. For over 40 years, she worked at *Sportivna Gazeta*, where she wrote about competitions, the achievements of Ukrainian athletes and coaches, and the development of various sports. During this time, she became an experienced professional with an in-depth understanding of the sports world from the inside. Her own experience as an athlete helped her understand athletes and the intricacies of the competitive process. Radchenko covered not only track and field but also other sports disciplines.

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation previously reported that she worked at *Sportivna Gazeta* for 42 years—until the publication closed. Her professional career served as an example of long-standing dedication to sports journalism.

She helped launch the magazine “Track and Field”

Lyudmila Radchenko’s contribution was not limited to her work at the newspaper. She was also one of the founders of the magazine “Track and Field”—a specialized publication dedicated to this sport. The magazine began publication in independent Ukraine in the 1990s. Radchenko joined the team that launched it and became its editor. The publication featured articles for experts and fans of track and field and helped develop the professional sports press in Ukraine.

She also participated in the work of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine during its first two terms and served on the presidium of the Athletics Federation of Ukraine. For her many years of service, Lyudmyla Radchenko was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine. She was also awarded the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class, for her contribution to the development of physical culture, sports, and the Olympic movement.

The National Olympic Committee expressed its condolences

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine noted that Radchenko will be remembered for her professionalism, dedication, and love of sports. “Her dedication, professionalism, and love for sports will forever remain in the memories of her colleagues, athletes, and everyone who knew Lyudmyla Mykolayivna,” reads a statement from the NOC of Ukraine.

The Committee also expressed its condolences to the journalist’s family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues. Lyudmyla Radchenko combined two professions—that of an athlete and that of a journalist. At first, she competed on the sports field herself, and later, for decades, she reported on those who represented Ukrainian sports. Her work left a lasting mark on sports journalism and the history of Ukrainian track and field. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine.

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