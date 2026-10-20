Trains to Poland are delayed by nearly a day, and there are lines at the border

Travel from Ukraine to Poland has become more difficult due to significant train delays and long waits at the border. As of October 20, some Ukrzaliznytsia trains were running nearly 20 hours behind schedule, and bus passengers reported delays lasting several hours. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that train schedules are being adjusted due to air raid alerts and security measures.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia’s service, as of October 20, Train No. 119/120 on the Chełm–Dnipro-Holovnyi route was the farthest behind schedule. It was delayed by 19 hours and 40 minutes. Other international trains were also significantly behind schedule. Train No. 23/24 from Chełm to Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi was delayed by 17 hours and 30 minutes, while Train No. 93/94 from Chełm to Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi was delayed by 16 hours.

Such delays can significantly disrupt passengers’ plans. Those with connections or scheduled appointments upon arrival must factor in possible wait times. Therefore, it’s advisable to check the latest information on your train’s status before traveling.

Bus passengers complain about long travel times

Problems also arise for those traveling to Poland by bus. Threads users reported waiting for hours at the border and delays in arriving at their destination. One passenger reported that the trip to Warsaw took three days. According to her, the bus was supposed to arrive in the city at 8:00 a.m., but didn’t reach Warsaw until after 4:00 p.m.

Another user described a 12-hour wait at the border. She attributed the delay to air raid alerts. According to her, she was only able to leave Rava-Ruska for Poland after a long delay. These stories show that the actual travel time can differ significantly from the scheduled time. At the same time, the experiences of individual passengers do not mean that all bus trips are delayed to the same extent.

Lines formed at border crossings

Problems with crossing the border were also confirmed by data from the Nakordoni.com.ua service. As of 4:10 p.m. on October 20, significant lines were reported at two border crossing points for travel from Ukraine to Poland. About 100 vehicles were waiting at the “Krakivets–Korchova” border crossing. The estimated wait time was 3 hours and 20 minutes. The same number of vehicles was at the “Shehyni–Medyka” crossing, where the wait time was approximately five hours.

These figures apply to a specific time and may change throughout the day. Before departing, it is advisable to check the current situation at the specific border crossing point through which you plan to cross the border.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” Explained the Reasons for the Delays

Oleksandr Shevchenko, deputy director of the “Passenger Company” branch of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia,” explained to “Glavkom” that train delays on the route to Poland are related to air raid alerts.

According to him, evacuations are necessary due to the appearance of Russian drones in the airspace. In particular, such measures were taken in Volyn, Rivne, and Kyiv regions. These restrictions are being implemented for the safety of passengers and railway crews. As a result, train schedules may change, and delays may accumulate.

Thus, long trips to Poland are not only due to waiting times at the border. The rail schedule is also affected by air raid alerts and the need for evacuations. If you’re planning a trip in the coming days, it’s a good idea to allow extra travel time and check for updates before departure. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, as of October 20, one train is running nearly 20 hours behind schedule.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has denied reports that a Russian drone struck the train station in Dubno, Rivne Oblast. Some media outlets had previously reported this information.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers are eligible for a 100% refund of the ticket price if a train is delayed by more than an hour. Ukrainians are discussing this option on social media, sharing their experiences with refunds via the app and at ticket offices.

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