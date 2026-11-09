On November 10, the Orthodox Church commemorates the 70 Apostles

On November 10, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the six apostles of the Seventy: Erastus, Olympus, Rhodion, Sosipater, Quartus, and Tertius. These saints were the closest disciples and assistants of the Apostle Paul in spreading the Christian faith.

Erastus is mentioned as the steward of the city of Corinth and later became the bishop of Paneada in Palestine, while Olympus and Rhodion were relatives and associates of Paul, with Rhodion serving as bishop in Patras. Sosipater, Quartus, and Tertius also belong to this group, and according to tradition, Tertius was the scribe of the Epistle to the Romans. All of them gave their lives for their faith, suffering a martyr’s death.

The people called this day “Pre-Winter” and observed natural phenomena to predict the weather. Warm weather on November 10 foreshadowed a mild winter; a cloudy morning promised a snowy period; frost on the trees indicated a frosty and dry winter; rain signaled the absence of severe frosts, while spiderwebs in the air foreshadowed a prolonged thaw.

According to folk beliefs, on this day one should not lend money or belongings to neighbors, laugh loudly, or plan long trips or journeys.

On Saturday, November 7, according to the New Julian calendar, the 33 martyrs of Melitene, who died for the Christian faith, were commemorated. Also on this day, people honor the Venerable Josafata Hordashevska—a Ukrainian nun who dedicated her life to helping the sick, the poor, and children. In folk tradition, this date is associated with good deeds, caring for others, and omens regarding the coming winter.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, Orthodox Christians following the New Julian calendar commemorate Saint Paul the Confessor, Archbishop of Constantinople. He lived in the 4th century and suffered persecution for his devotion to the Christian faith. Folk omens and ancient customs are also associated with this day.

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