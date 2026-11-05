Christmas Fast 2026: When It Begins, How Long It Lasts, and What Rules to Follow

In late fall, Ukrainian churches will begin the Christmas fast, also known as “Pylypivka.” It precedes the celebration of Christmas and lasts 40 days. In 2026, according to the new church calendar, the fast will begin on November 15 and end on December 24.

Styler explains exactly when to fast in 2026, why this period is called “Pylypivka,” and what its spiritual significance is.

When Does the Christmas Fast Begin and End in 2026?

According to the new church calendar, the Christmas Fast in 2026 will begin on November 15, a Sunday, and will last through December 24, a Thursday.

Thus, believers will have 40 days to prepare for Christmas, which, according to the new calendar, will be celebrated on Friday, December 25.

These dates are confirmed by the official calendars of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Specifically, the OCU’s 2026 calendar lists the Christmas (Philip’s) Fast as running from November 15 to December 24. Similar dates are listed in the UGCC’s 2026 church calendar.

Why Is the Christmas Fast Called “Philip’s Fast”?

The folk name for the fast is associated with the feast day of Saint Philip the Apostle, which falls on November 14 according to the new calendar. The fast begins the following day, November 15, which is why it is called “Philip’s Fast.”

This period holds special significance in Christian tradition. It symbolizes spiritual preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ. Over the course of 40 days, believers prepare for the holiday through prayer, self-restraint, good deeds, and caring for their neighbors.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church emphasizes that the meaning of the Christmas fast lies not only in dietary restrictions but also in spiritual self-improvement.

What dietary rules are followed?

Christmas Lent involves dietary restraint, though specific guidelines depend on church tradition.

For example, in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, according to current rules, believers abstain from meat products and dishes every Wednesday and Friday during Christmas Lent. On other days, all types of food are permitted.

The church also urges people to refrain from loud entertainment, weddings, dancing, and similar events during this period. At the same time, certain groups are exempt from the obligation to fast, including children under 14, people aged 60 and older, pregnant women, the seriously ill, new mothers, and those who are breastfeeding.

It is important to remember that fasting is not a diet or a competition in the strictness of restrictions. Its main purpose is spiritual purification, prayer, and preparation for Christmas.

Why Does the Christmas Fast Last 40 Days?

Christmas fasting has a long history, and its tradition developed gradually. The earliest references to preparing for the celebration of Christmas through abstinence from food and other restrictions date back to the 4th–5th centuries.

Initially, this fast was much shorter. According to historical records, in some Christian communities it lasted only six days, while in others it lasted longer. In the East, there was no consensus on its duration for a long time.

A significant milestone came in 1166, when the Council of Constantinople established a forty-day Christmas fast for many churches. Its duration was equated with that of Great Lent before Easter.

The number 40 has special biblical significance. It recalls Moses’ forty-day fast before receiving God’s commandments. This period also symbolizes spiritual preparation for a great event—the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Christmas fast is even called “Little Lent,” while the fast before Easter is known as “Great Lent.”

In Ukrainian tradition, the Christmas Fast was not only a period of dietary restrictions but also a time of active preparation for the holiday.

Throughout the period of Pylypivka, housewives and househusbands gradually tidied up their homes: they whitewashed the houses, decorated the rooms with murals, and brought out their finest embroidered towels and rugs.

In Pokuttia, a special place was reserved for a decorated candle or oil lamp, as well as the didukh—one of the oldest symbols of Ukrainian Christmas.

Preparations for caroling were no less important. People sewed and mended costumes in advance and prepared for Christmas processions and festive rituals.

Thus, Pylypivka was not merely a time of anticipation for Ukrainians, but an entire period of household chores, family preparations, and the preservation of traditions.

November is an important transitional month in the church year, when believers prepare for the beginning of the Nativity Fast. This month includes days commemorating prominent saints, particularly the great martyrs and apostles, who play a special role in Christian tradition.

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