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Sybiga Discussed with EU Diplomats Increasing Pressure on Russia

UA NEWS 12 October 2026 22:04
Sybiga Discussed with EU Diplomats Increasing Pressure on Russia

On October 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga took part in a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council. During the meeting with top diplomats from EU countries, they discussed increasing pressure on Russia and proposals for EU enlargement.

The meeting focused, in particular, on increasing pressure on Russia. Sybiga emphasized the need to utilize frozen assets, trade and transit embargoes, travel bans, and other measures—specifically to secure a ceasefire.

“When it comes to efforts for peace, Ukraine is ready for various types of ceasefires: energy, food security, and a complete ceasefire. The question is how to get Moscow to agree. To do this, we need decisive pressure. Ukraine knows where to apply pressure, but we need the EU to be ready to do so,” Sibiga wrote.

In particular, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister welcomed the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia and the “green light” to open two chapters in the accession negotiations.

“I briefed my EU colleagues on the realities on the battlefield, the enemy’s plans, and ways to strip Russia of its advantages and help Ukraine prevail. I also spoke about the all-out terror that Putin has unleashed against our country and shared specific requests that could help us cope with the consequences of Russian attacks,” the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

Sybiga also discussed defense funding needs and sources to cover the shortfall with his colleagues from EU member states.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reforms on our path to the EU and outlined our position on the EU’s new proposals regarding enlargement reforms," Andriy Sibiga stated.

He wrote about this on his X account.

Sybiga reminded Lavrov of the tribunal following statements against Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow does not intend to agree to a ceasefire based on promises from the West and Ukraine. According to him, an energy truce would give Kyiv the opportunity to regroup and continue the war.

In Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of the aggressor state, stated that Moscow is using force in Ukraine, which he described as eliminating an alleged direct threat to the Russian Federation. 

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