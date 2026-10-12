Sybiga Discussed with EU Diplomats Increasing Pressure on Russia

On October 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga took part in a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council. During the meeting with top diplomats from EU countries, they discussed increasing pressure on Russia and proposals for EU enlargement.

The meeting focused, in particular, on increasing pressure on Russia. Sybiga emphasized the need to utilize frozen assets, trade and transit embargoes, travel bans, and other measures—specifically to secure a ceasefire.

“When it comes to efforts for peace, Ukraine is ready for various types of ceasefires: energy, food security, and a complete ceasefire. The question is how to get Moscow to agree. To do this, we need decisive pressure. Ukraine knows where to apply pressure, but we need the EU to be ready to do so,” Sibiga wrote.

I was pleased to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council today. It is time for Europe to define its strong role. Our future and our security are in our hands. Now is the time for real European pressure on Moscow. Not half-measures, but devastating pressure: frozen assets, trade and transit embargoes, maritime bans, entry bans, and other levers. When it comes to peace efforts, Ukraine is ready for different types of ceasefires: energy, food security, and a full ceasefire. The question is how to force Moscow to agree. For this, we need decisive pressure. Ukraine knows where to apply pressure, but we need the EU to be ready to do so. I welcome today’s adoption of the EU’s largest sanctions package against Russia, thanks to @kajakallas’s consistent efforts. I also appreciate the green light to open the next two negotiation clusters. I thank EU member states for the additional contributions to Ukraine’s defense and resilience that they confirmed today. These are exactly the strong decisions we need. They prove that Europe is committed to achieving peace. I came to Luxembourg straight from Dnipro, where I spoke with our soldiers, and from Pryluky, where I visited the site of a brutal Russian attack. I briefed my EU colleagues on the reality on the battlefield, the enemy’s plans, and ways to deprive Russia of its advantages and help Ukraine gain the upper hand. I also spoke about the total terror Putin has unleashed against our country and shared specific requests that can help us withstand the consequences of Russian attacks. We discussed applying further pressure on the aggressor, making full use of frozen Russian assets, and a range of additional strong sanctions. I particularly emphasized the importance of a trade embargo, entry bans for Russian combatants and their family members, and maximum visa restrictions for Russian nationals. I also called for greater isolation of Russia in the fields of culture and sports, since Moscow uses both to spread propaganda and whitewash its crimes. We also discussed defense funding needs and sources to cover the shortfalls. I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reforms on our path to the EU and outlined our position on the EU’s new enlargement reform proposals. I am grateful to HRVP Kaja Kallas, Commissioner @MartaKosEU, the Irish EU Presidency @HMcEntee, and all EU allies who reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. — Andrii Sybiha (@andrii_sybiha) October 12, 2026

In particular, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister welcomed the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia and the “green light” to open two chapters in the accession negotiations.

“I briefed my EU colleagues on the realities on the battlefield, the enemy’s plans, and ways to strip Russia of its advantages and help Ukraine prevail. I also spoke about the all-out terror that Putin has unleashed against our country and shared specific requests that could help us cope with the consequences of Russian attacks,” the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

Sybiga also discussed defense funding needs and sources to cover the shortfall with his colleagues from EU member states.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reforms on our path to the EU and outlined our position on the EU’s new proposals regarding enlargement reforms," Andriy Sibiga stated.

He wrote about this on his X account.

Sybiga reminded Lavrov of the tribunal following statements against Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow does not intend to agree to a ceasefire based on promises from the West and Ukraine. According to him, an energy truce would give Kyiv the opportunity to regroup and continue the war.

In Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of the aggressor state, stated that Moscow is using force in Ukraine, which he described as eliminating an alleged direct threat to the Russian Federation.

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