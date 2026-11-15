Sibiga called on Europe to follow Estonia's example of resolve in responding to Russian sabotage

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on European countries to support Estonia’s approach, as the country decided to close all border crossing points with Russia starting December 1 in response to an arson attempt on the local defense company Threod Systems.

“Estonia has demonstrated that Russian acts of sabotage can and must have consequences that go beyond diplomatic condemnation. This approach deserves broader support throughout Europe. Estonia’s decision to close all border crossing points with Russia starting December 1 sends a clear signal that hostile actions have concrete consequences,” emphasized the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed solidarity with Tallinn, commended the prompt response of the Estonian security services, and stressed that Europe needs more decisive and coordinated action so that every attempt at Russian sabotage comes at a real cost to the aggressor.

Source: the state news agency “Ukrinform,” citing a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on the social media platform X.

On November 15, the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after attempting to break into the building of the defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All those detained are residents of Latvia who were acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence (GRU).

Estonia announced the complete closure of all border crossing points on its border with the Russian Federation due to the recent sabotage attempt at the defense company Threod Systems. This was reported by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

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